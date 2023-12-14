A UNIQUE candle-lit performance of some of the best-loved Christmas songs is coming to Rotherham.

A Concerts by Candlelight performance

Magna is stepping into the festive spirit as the venue prepares to welcome the Christmas by Candlelight show, which has been performing to sell-out audiences across the UK.

The atmospheric event, which will see the stage lit with candles, will feature a combination of feel-good festive hits as four stars of the West End take visitors on a journey through the decades.

The performance features popular festive hits from the 1940s through to the present day, including hits made famous by Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Brenda Lee, Elvis Presley and many more.

Christmas classics will include ‘White Christmas’, Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!’ and ‘Santa Baby’.

Daniel Wood, Concerts by Candlelight director, said: “Christmas by Candlelight is a unique, uplifting concert that promises to deliver a holly jolly Christmas for all the family.

“It’s the first time that we’ve performed our show in South Yorkshire and we’re looking forward to bringing it to the atmospheric setting of Magna, which promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of entertainment, which I hope will leave the audience quite literally rocking around the Christmas tree.”

Stuart Lee, operations director, Magna, said: “With tickets already selling fast, we are looking forward to a memorable evening that is certain to set the audience up nicely for a wonderful Christmastime ahead.

“Throughout December, Magna is set to welcome more than 5,000 guests for our popular Eat, Bump and Groove Christmas party nights, which sold out in record time this year, and we’re already looking forward to what looks to be a busy 2024 for our events programme.

“Inside Magna, work is continuing as part of a £2.4 million upgrade to the popular science and adventure centre.

“Following the completion and re-opening of its revamped Earth and Air Pavilions in 2023, the attraction is currently closed to visitors as work gets underway in upgrading the centre’s Water pavilion.

“Events are unaffected by the work currently underway at the attraction, and the science centre will re-open to visitors and schools on January 6, 2024.”