Cancer charity's 'heart-warming' walk to raise funds
The charity's annual Walk as One event, which last year raised £50,000, returns on Sunday, September 15 from 8am.
The walking challenge sees people of all ages come together to walk a choice of three routes of either ten miles, four miles or two miles.
Walkers and supporters will also enjoy a range of live music and entertainment and children’s activities as well as visit the charity’s special 'reflective area' to take a moment to remember loved ones.
Charity CEO Emma Clarke said: “Walk as One is always a heart-warming day where we gather with people across the region who have been affected by the wonderful work of Weston Park Hospital as well as with people who have accessed our services at the charity.”
Sign up to take part: www.tinyurl.com/WPCCWalk24.
