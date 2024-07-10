Auditions are being held at Rotherham Civic this month

A CALL has been put out for talented young performers with “an extra bit of sparkle” to audition for the Robin Hood pantomime coming to Rotherham Civic this Christmas.

Youngsters aged between nine and 16 and in school years 4 to 11can take part in the auditions for the junior ensemble at Rotherham Civic Theatre on Saturday, July 20 which will see them learn a routine and perform as a group to an audition panel.

Any child of the right age, regardless of their experience, can attend to try out for the show.

Steve Boden, managing director of pantomime producer Imagine Theatre, said:

“Ahead of each pantomime season we host open auditions across the UK to find talented youngsters to join our professional cast on stage to bring the panto magic alive.

“As much as the participants' dancing ability, what we really look for is that ‘something’ that brings an extra bit of sparkle to the performance, so welcome people of any ability to come along and give it a go.

“We remain one of the few UK wide panto producers who hold these open auditions as we firmly believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

“We have worked with some wonderful young people in our pantomimes and seen many go on to do wonderful things in theatre and it is our aim to continue to nurture this talent every year.”