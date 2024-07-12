UPLIFT festival returns this month

FROM urban playgrounds to mindful movement – Rotherham will play host to a variety of activities in July.

Among the highlights will be the return of UPLIFT festival which will see the town centre transformed into an urban playground with a variety of activities including a pop-up skate park, roller-skating rink, parkour, dance, live music, workshops, and a makers' market.

The event – organised by Rotherham Council, Flux Rotherham, Children’s Capital of Culture, and Rotherham Music Hub – will once again be working with The House Skate Park, Roller Girl Gang, Rotherham BMX and Waller BMX, as well as welcoming NovaCity Parkour Centre for the first time.

UPLIFT will run from Thursday, July 25 until Saturday 27 between 11am and 4.30pm with a programme available to guide people around the event..

Hayley Beecher

Our Habitats, Our Home Exhibition

On Saturday, July 20 Clifton Park Museum launches new exhibition 'Our Habitats, Our Home' which will see the venue's beloved brown bear, Marco back to explore the past, present, and future of Rotherham’s habitats.

Nature lovers can discover animals from the huge natural history collection and much more in a family-friendly exhibition.

A variety of activities and workshops will also be taking place to celebrate the exhibition over the summer, including one focused on creatively exploring protecting the environment for the future on Tuesday, July 23

The following week on Wednesday, July 31 will see a storytelling session exploring Marco’s history with children’s touring theatre company Tell Tale Hearts.

The exhibition and workshops are open to all and free to attend.

Elsewhere in the borough, Flux Rotherham will host 'Greasbrough Creates: Mindful Movement' every Monday in July at Greasbrough Park between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The adults only sessions are part of the Green and Growing programme and the Greasbrough Engagement programme and will be led outdoors by experienced movement practitioner , dance artist and arts manager Hayley Beecher.

All sessions include a blend of yoga-inspired stretches, breathing exercises, and mindfulness techniques, suitable for all levels of experience and participants should bring a towel or blanket to place on the ground.

Places are free, but limited and must be booked.