'Born frontman' taking to stage in Mexborough

Tom Meighan is coming to Mexborough

THE Meccie Riveria will see an impressive visitor take to the stage at Canalside Industrial Estate next week.

Former lead vocalist for Kasabian, Tom Meighan is appearing at Mexborough’s Gorilla Beer Hall on Tuesday, January 28.

Meighan’s Raw 25 acoustic set will debuts tracks from his latest and second album ‘Roadrunner’ as well as some of Kasabian’s greatest hits.

Meighan is currently fronting the hard-hitting Andy’s Man Club campaign with his song ‘Would You Mind’ to support men’s mental health for the 2024 festive season and into this New Year.

The collaborative video features Meighan, facilitators and members of Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity close to Tom Meighan’s heart.

The Gorilla bar date next week is part of a near-sold out UK tour, which goes global next month in Dubai and with three shows in Italy.

Speaking to the Weekender, Gorilla director Jason White said: “A born frontman with an unmatched ability to get the crowd pumping – don’t miss this opportunity to see Tom in this exclusive, intimate setting.

“It always fills us with pride to put these events on for the local community – we are proud of being part of putting Mexborough on the live music scene, and we plan to keep on delivering big nights out for our customers as we move into 2025.”

Other bands set to take to the stage at the Mexborough venue throughout February and March will include Echobelly, Dodgy, The Real People, and The Bluetones.

For more information and tickets to any of the shows at Gorilla Beer Hall visit the Facebook page or www.gorillabeerhall.com/.