Book launch for Rotherham author

By Jill Theobald
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:29 BST
Andrew Mosley's book The Choreography of GhostsAndrew Mosley's book The Choreography of Ghosts
A ROTHERHAM author who published his first novel 30 years after starting it is having a book launch to celebrate the milestone.

Former Rotherham Advertiser editor Andrew Mosley (57) – who worked on the paper between 2012 and January this year – began work on his first novel while a journalist on the Craven Herald and Pioneer in Skipton in the 90s.

Andrew, who lives in Broom, said: “On and off, mostly due to work commitments, it’s now 32 years after I initially started writing a different novel – so hopefully the next one won’t take quite so long!”

He describes The Choreography of Ghosts as “essentially a novel about loss, searching, finding and losing again.”

The book is available for £12 from Rotherham Visitor Centre at The Makers Emporium on High Street as well as online from Amazon and Waterstones for £12.99.

The launch event will take place at the Cutlers' Arms on Westgate from 2.30pm on Sunday, April 27.

