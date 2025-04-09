Book launch for Rotherham author
Former Rotherham Advertiser editor Andrew Mosley (57) – who worked on the paper between 2012 and January this year – began work on his first novel while a journalist on the Craven Herald and Pioneer in Skipton in the 90s.
Andrew, who lives in Broom, said: “On and off, mostly due to work commitments, it’s now 32 years after I initially started writing a different novel – so hopefully the next one won’t take quite so long!”
He describes The Choreography of Ghosts as “essentially a novel about loss, searching, finding and losing again.”
The book is available for £12 from Rotherham Visitor Centre at The Makers Emporium on High Street as well as online from Amazon and Waterstones for £12.99.
The launch event will take place at the Cutlers' Arms on Westgate from 2.30pm on Sunday, April 27.
