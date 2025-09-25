Book in time for Off the Shelf literary festival

GET IT BOOKED: Nigel Planer will talk about his new memoir

ONE of the longest running literary festivals in the UK is returning to Sheffield for its 34th 'edition'.

Off the Shelf Festival of Words – delivered by the University of Sheffield – brings the best of local, national and international literary talent to South Yorkshire from October 10–November 10.

This year’s programme will play host to over 60 live and online events across the city with high profile names including Nigel Planer (Young Ones, Shine on Harvey Moon, The Comic Strip Presents, Evita) talk about his new memoir.

Other highlights include actress Alison Steadman (Abigail's Party, Gavin and Stacey, Pride and Prejudice, Fat Friends), and comedian and Sheffield native Graham Fellows, best known as John Shuttleworth.

Audiences can also expect literary names including Tracy Borman, Stuart Maconie, Simon Armitage and band LYR, Lemn Sissay OBE, Mick Herron, Bora Chung, Mizuki Tsjimura, Sunjeev Sahota, and Helen Mort to be speaking at the festival.

Prof Vanessa Toulmin, director of city, culture and public engagement at the University of Sheffield, said: “Each year, we attract ever more distinguished literary talent alongside some beloved household names, reinforcing the festival's integral place in Sheffield and the UK's cultural calendar.

“This year's exceptional line-up is a continuation of that tradition.”

Tickets are on sale via the website www.offtheshelf.org.uk, or in person or by telephone 0114 249 6000 from Sheffield Theatres Box Office.