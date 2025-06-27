Bluebell Wood’s Dragon Boat Race returns for 2025

ROAR-SOME: The Bluebell Wood Dragon Boat Race is set to return this July

BLUEBELL Wood Children’s Hospice has officially announced the return of its popular Dragon Boat Race for 2025 - inviting teams to go head-to-head at Manvers Lake in Rotherham this July while raising vital funds for the charity.

The race, sponsored by E.ON, is set to take place on Saturday, July 12.

Now in its eighth year, the event sees teams from local businesses and the community take part in a fast-paced series of rowing races in dragon boats, led by a drummer at each boat’s helm keeping rhythm.

Running from 10am to 6pm, the day’s events will also feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including fun activities led by the Army, as well as a variety of food vendors.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive of Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re so excited to announce the date of this year’s Family Friendly Dragon Boat Race.

“The event is always full of team spirit, drawing big crowds and plenty of excitement, and this year is set to be even bigger and better.

“Our teams are always up for lots of fun, with many getting dressed up for the event, making a real splash on the lake and helping raise funds for our hospice by taking part, too.”

Jess Dhariwal, plant manager at E.ON’s Blackburn Meadows biomass energy plant, said: “This is a milestone event in the local community calendar, bringing people together for a fun-packed family day out.

“We look forward to a wonderful event, all while supporting an incredibly important and worthwhile cause.”

Last year, the event raised more than £33,000 for Bluebell Wood. This year, the charity hopes to top that with a number of initiatives in place in the run-up such as a team raffle, with prizes including festival tickets, a Ninja CREAMi, and holiday vouchers,.

Dragon Boat teams can be made up of 16 to 18 paddlers, plus one drummer, with 24 team slots available.

On the day each team will take part in timed heats, with the three fastest teams going head-to-head in the finale.

All team participants must be over 18-years-old with a minimum height of 130cm.

Team entry is £350 per boat.

To enter, please visit www.bluebellwood.org/Event/dragon-boat-race-2025.