Big donation of 'brass' enables welfare band to march on
Thurcroft Welfare Band was established in the 1940s and today has 27 members.
South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation and its biggest donor AESSEAL contributed £1,000 towards the band’s expenses when it qualified for the national championships at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2023, after finishing second to Oughtibridge in the Yorkshire regionals.
Band secretary Kim Smith said more grants were always needed.
“Obviously with it being in Cheltenham there’s the cost of a coach, plus an overnight stay for everyone.
“It is expensive to run.
“A new bass can cost £6,000 to £10,000, so we certainly haven’t got the money to buy our own instruments.
“We travel up to Durham in July for the annual Miners’ Gala where all the bands march with their banners and that costs quite a lot as well, but we wouldn’t miss it.
“Last year our village got a new banner and they took it into Durham Cathedral and blessed it.
“It’s a real occasion.”
Further grants have allowed the purchasing of new instruments and equipment, and the band is now a registered charity.
The next local concert is A Swinton Summer Serenade at St Margaret’s Church on Sunday, July 27 at 3pm.
The band will also play the Rotherham Show at midday on Saturday, September 6.
AESSEAL director Martin McKervey said: “We are a business with a strong sense of wanting to be a good corporate citizen, recognising the importance of community support and charitable giving.
“It is important to help and support the communities in which we work.
“It’s just wonderful to witness the strong sense of community, to understand how our support really does add value and benefit, and how it does make a difference.”
South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation philanthropy co-ordinator Rachael Farrell said: “It was an absolute pleasure to visit the Thurcroft Welfare Brass Band and witness the incredible work they do.
“They are a group of fantastic, talented musicians who truly embody the spirit of community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.