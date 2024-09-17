Woodsetts Primary School

A SCHOOL is hosting an open morning this weekend to showcase its fully refurbished facility and green spaces.

Matt Revill, headteacher at Woodsetts Primary School, said: “Our beautiful little village school has loads to offer including our grounds with forest area, allotment and our own chickens!

“We offer more than 15 different clubs each week, as well as Breakfast and Wraparound Care and are the third highest achieving school in Rotherham.”

The school, on Wellfield Crescent, will be open on Saturday, September 21 between 10am and 12pm.