The Richard Chappell Dance show will be at Barnsley Civic in April

Following a successful premiere last year, internationally renowned company Richard Chappell Dance's latest work Hot House is a passionate and topical response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, turning that intense energy into a powerful celebration of collective generosity.

Based in the South West of England, Richard Chappell Dance has created memorable and moving dance experiences for audiences across the UK and internationally for the last decade.

Artistic director and choreographer Mr Chappell said: “The idea for this work was born out of the dire circumstances people faced, with rapidly rising energy, food and fuel prices making simply living a challenge.

“A year later and we’re still facing the same issues.

“Heat has become a commodity and Hot House is an opportunity for us to come together to cultivate energy in protest at the economic and political state of the country.

“Hot House celebrates our love and kindness for one another, which is more important now than ever before.”

Providing a space for people to come together and be uplifted by the ensemble of performers, the show will feature a soundscape influenced by Chinese, Indian and European classical music, rearranged and performed by violinist Enyuan Khong and electronic music duo Larch.

Hot House will be at Barnsley Civic Theatre on Friday, April 5 2024 as part of a UK tour.

Tickets are priced at £12 or £6 concessions.