Ball's night of ‘glamour and nostalgia’
ROTHERHAM Hospice is to host its first-ever ball with a “night of glamour and nostalgia”
The theme of the event – on Saturday, September 27 at Magna – will be 'Kings and Queens'.
The headline act will be Sheffield’s very own “golden-voiced showman” Paul Pashley, with all proceeds going towards helping Rotherham Hospice continue to deliver exceptional end-of-life care to people across the borough.
Tickets to the event cost £65 or £600 for a table of ten.
To book visit www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/ball/.
