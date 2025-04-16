Ball's night of ‘glamour and nostalgia’

Rotherham Hospice ball

ROTHERHAM Hospice is to host its first-ever ball with a “night of glamour and nostalgia”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme of the event – on Saturday, September 27 at Magna – will be 'Kings and Queens'.

The headline act will be Sheffield’s very own “golden-voiced showman” Paul Pashley, with all proceeds going towards helping Rotherham Hospice continue to deliver exceptional end-of-life care to people across the borough.

Tickets to the event cost £65 or £600 for a table of ten.

To book visit www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/ball/.