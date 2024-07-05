Award-winning smash hit musical on its way to South Yorkshire
DIRECT from the West End, the award-winning Come From Away is landing in Sheffield.
Winner of four Olivier Awards, the smash hit show shares the real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that welcomes them.
The production will be at the Lyceum from Tuesday, July 9 until Saturday 20.
To book tickets visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/ or call the box office on 0114 249 6000.
