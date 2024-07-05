The cast of Come From Away - photo by Michael Wharley.

DIRECT from the West End, the award-winning Come From Away is landing in Sheffield.

Winner of four Olivier Awards, the smash hit show shares the real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that welcomes them.

The production will be at the Lyceum from Tuesday, July 9 until Saturday 20.

