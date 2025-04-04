Award-winning farm hosting annual Easter event

Hooton Lodge Farm is hosting its annual Easter event

AWARD-WINNING Hooton Lodge Farm is hosting its annual Easter event from Good Friday, April 18 until Monday, April 21.

Hooton Lodge, on Kilnhurst Road in Thrybergh, recently won a Yorkshire Tot and Teen award, bagging the Best Easter Event.

This year's four-day family Easter event is billed as “where Peter Rabbit meets Alice in Wonderland in an inspired woodland adventure”, with various morning and afternoon timeslots available.

Children’s ticket includes a goody bag full of Easter treats, a trail sheet for the woodlands walk, and a ticket for the arts and crafts station.

Children and their families can expect to meet Peter or Lily Rabbit and have priority access to an Easter disco.

The winner of the woodland trail walk can win a £100 Smyths toy voucher.

The daily Easter bonnet parade take places at 1.30pm, with Best Dressed Bonnet winning a special prize.

Attractions include meet the animals, rides, face-painting, crafting stalls, street food and a licensed bar.

For more information, visit www.hootonlodge.co.uk,