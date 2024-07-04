Award-winning comic bringing latest show to South Yorkshire
RICHARD Herring's return to stand-up for the first time in six years will see him bring his new show to Sheffield.
In 2021 the writer, performer and podcast host went to his GP to find out why his right testicle seemed to be growing bigger.
It turned out that he had testicular cancer and one month later he was lying in hospital having it removed.
His show 'Can I Have My Ball Back?' will come to The Leadmill on Sunday, July 14.
Tickets cost £22.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.