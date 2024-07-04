Richard Herrring will be at The Leadmill this month

RICHARD Herring's return to stand-up for the first time in six years will see him bring his new show to Sheffield.

In 2021 the writer, performer and podcast host went to his GP to find out why his right testicle seemed to be growing bigger.

It turned out that he had testicular cancer and one month later he was lying in hospital having it removed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His show 'Can I Have My Ball Back?' will come to The Leadmill on Sunday, July 14.