Award-winning comedy The 39 Steps stops off in South Yorkshire
The smash-hit Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy spent nearly ten years in London’s West End and took Broadway by storm.
The inventive and gripping thriller – featuring four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes – has delighted more than three million people worldwide after playing in 39 different countries across the globe.
The show follows the incredible adventures of handsome hero Richard Hannay as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and beautiful women.
It has been described by critics as “dizzyingly entertaining” by The Telegraph, a "stairway to comic heaven” by the Daily Mail, and “a hilarious roller-coaster” by WhatsOnStage.
It will run at Sheffield Lyceum from Tuesday, Apr 30 until Saturday, May 4.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.