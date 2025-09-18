Award win for 'talented' theatre academy's 'outstanding' show
Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy was awarded the Geoff Whitfield Salver by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, for their production of West Side Story earlier this year.
In his review for the Advertiser in March, Paul Szabo said of the show: “It is difficult to single out any particular performance from what is a universally talented and enthusiastic cast, all of whom work incredibly hard and all of whom are clearly enjoying every moment on stage.”
The Geoff Whitfield Salver is given specifically to youth productions, and recognizes “outstanding talent and dedication.”
Les Smith, the regional councillor for NODA visited RTSA at the troupe's recent rehearsal for their forthcoming show, Legally Blonde to present the award.
An RTSA spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to receive this fabulous award which means so much to the whole cast.
“RTSA's next big production, the hilarious musical comedy, Legally Blonde: The Musical will be at Rotherham Civic from September 23 to 27 including a matinee on the Saturday.
“Legally Blonde is a vibrant, fast-paced stage adaptation of the hit film, bringing Elle Woods’ iconic story to life with catchy songs, witty humour, and plenty of heart.
“Directed and choreographed by Dee Bennie Marshall with Matt Symonds as musical director, it's a show not to be missed by this award-winning musical theatre company!”
To book tickets visit https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173659415 or call 01709 823621.