Lakeside Village Artisan & Craft Fayre - photo by Shaun Flannery

UNIQUE items and handcrafted products will be among the highlights at an artisan and craft event this weekend.

Doncaster’s popular Artisan and Craft Fayre returns to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, featuring stalls showcasing products from local makers, bakers, and creators with products including artisan cheeses, chutneys, and crackers to handcrafted jewellery and wooden toys.

Saturday’s event – which runs from 9:30am to 5pm on July 6 – will have an additional summer food theme with offerings such as bubble tea, spiralised tornado potatoes, olives and baklava.

Lakeside centre manager Lyndsey Parry said: “Our popular Artisan and Craft Fayre is back at the centre this weekend and we’re expecting some super summer foods to be on offer. This event continues to support small, independent businesses by providing a platform for home-based artisans to display their talents.

“The event brings people to Doncaster from the local area and from further afield and it has really gained a popular following.