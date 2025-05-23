Aqua Park set to make a splash this summer

Doncaster's Aqua Park, at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Park

A POPULAR floating inflatable aqua park is set to open to visitors this month in time for the half-term holidays.

Doncaster's Aqua Park, at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Park challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways, will be open throughout the May school holiday and then open on weekends until the school summer break.

Keith Riley, manager at Aqua Park Doncaster, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming adventure seekers back to the lake for a fun time this half term.

“Our online booking is now open and while we welcome walk ups, you are not guaranteed to get the time you want, and our online booking will always offer our best price.”

Other activities available during the holidays and weekends include kayaking, Canadian canoe, Katakanu (for up to six people), open water swimming in the Natural Lake Pool and paddle-boarding.

“If you’ve not tried out this hidden gem on your doorstep, make 2025 the year that you do, visit Hatfield and make some happy memories with family and friends,” added Keith.

Hatfield Outdoor Activity Park, managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, is only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster.

Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a ten-minute compulsory safety briefing.

The price is £21 when booked online in advance and £22 for on-site bookings on the day.

Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided free of charge.

Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and a height of at least 122cm.

Children aged seven to nine must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Free on-site parking is available.

Online bookings are now being taken for the Aquapark, on Old Thorne Road, which will be open between 10am and 6pm daily for the half-term holiday.