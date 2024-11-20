An evening of 'stomp and holler' with Scottish contemporary folk band

5 Strings

SCOTTISH contemporary folk band 5 Strings are travelling south of the border for an evening of stomp and holler in Rotherham.

The band will be bringing their banjos and bagpipes to 'An Evening With 5 Strings' at the Down and Out Motorcycles Bar on Alma Road in Rotherham on Saturday, January 11 2025.

Doors will be at 7pm, with a support band to be announced.

A limited number of tickets costing £10 plus £1.01 booking fee are available to book.