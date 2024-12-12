Amazing energy in much anticipated panto

Some of the cast of this year's panto - pic by Nicola Young.

Robin Hood Rotherham Civic Theatre Until Sunday, January 5 2025 By Heather L Sheldon

THE much-anticipated Christmas 2024 pantomime production Robin Hood at Rotherham Civic Theatre certainly did not disappoint its packed audience.

Not a single seat was left vacant and from all accounts tickets are snapping up fast and furious for director Robert Marsden’s adaptation of Robin Hood.

The costumes were spectacular and colourful and Little Jane’s eccentric outfits made their debut – as the panto Dame Neil Varu looked fabulous in his hot air balloon and pink cowgirl outfits to name just a few.

There were lots of gags and jokes peppered with adult innuendos, slapstick, a sprinkle of audience participation, a bit of a water fight, an archery competition and all timed to perfection in just under two hours with an ice cream break.

There really is something for everyone in this pantomime.

Kieran Lynch (Robin Hood) and Alicia Belgarde (Marion) sang beautifully.

This panto hit the high notes in every respect – the music was on point and as I watched the audience get involved in singing competitions, I found myself tapping my feet and singing along to the popular songs.

All of the cast worked in unison – it was lovely to see such amazing energy.

The plot follows the story of the heroic Robin Hood and his merry band and their trials and tribulations with the evil Sheriff of Nottingham played by the bubbly Bethan Searle who owned this role.

She increases taxes to meet her own ends and, along with having left the responsibility of King Richard's daughters (Princesses Polly and Penny), she profiteers in their father's absence.

It is left to Robin Hood to inspire Freya Tuck (Emily Vinnicombe), Little Jane (Varu) and Will Scarlet (Nathan Guy) to help save Marion and the princesses.

The impressive backdrops and props see the characters journeying through the woods and the haunted castle as Robin Hood and his gang save the day restoring peace.

Snow White is set to be next year's pantomime production so check out Rotherham Civic's website for more details.

This year's production of Robin Hood runs until Sunday, January 5 2025.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.