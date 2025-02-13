Amazing activities and groups for children and young people

Book in the fun at Grimm and Co - pic by Andy Brown

WITH 2025 officially the Children’s Capital of Culture festival year, there are a host of amazing activities and groups taking place for youngsters across the borough.

If words are your thing, Grimm and Co, local children’s literacy charity and apothecary to the magical, runs after-school creative writing workshops for ages seven to 11 and 12 to 16.

They also have a Saturday Club running each week in term time at their fantastic Ship Hill base, where groups of children aged three to18 can explore a range of creative projects.

Head to https://grimmandco.co.uk/ for details.

On most days of the week, you’ll be able to join one of the borough’s libraries for Libraries Rhyme Time.

You’ll discover stories, rhymes, and songs – old and new – for babies and pre-schoolers.

Visit Rotherham Libraries’ Facebook page for individual library details.

Head to Clifton Park Museum for Nelson’s Cub Club, where little cubs and their families can explore museum objects through stories, songs and play every other Wednesdays during term time.

For full details visit Clifton Park Museum’s Facebook page.

And finally, join Rotherham Music for Mini Melodies where, children can immerse themselves in a differently themed music and creative movement session each week.

Go to Mini Melodies’ Facebook page for more information.

Do you, or somebody you know, help run an activity open to children and young people that Children’s Capital of Culture should share?

Send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected],