The cast and guests at last year’s Roundabout Murder Mystery event

WHILE most people are still looking forward to their summer holidays, the team at South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout are already plotting a spot of festive skulduggery.

The Roundabout Murder Mystery evening is now a well-established part of the fundraising calendar at the charity which has facilities and services in Rotherham.

But this year’s even – at Sheffield United's Tony Currie Suite on Thursday, November 28 – will have a twist, with the victim, detective and suspects all played by members of South Yorkshire’s amateur theatre circuit.

Roundabout events fundraiser Denise Lawrenson said: “We thought it would be a really great idea to give some of our region’s most talented actors the chance to shine in this immersive acting experience, where they interact with the guests and reveal their secrets as the evening progresses.

“We’ll be working with the team at Red Herring Games, who are providing us with a suitably festive script for the evening.”