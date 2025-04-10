Alt Titanic tale to premiere at Rotherham Civic

Russell Lucas

A PLAY about the Titanic – billed as 'Not The Story You Know' – will have its South Yorkshire premiere at the Civic Theatre in Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third Class - A Titanic Story recreates the unusual true tale of a young openly gay man, Edward Dorking, a third class passenger who survived the sinking of the Titanic.

The one-man-show – written and performed by Russell Lucas – charts the journey of Edward, originally from England and who, escaping the ship, swam for 30 minutes towards an already full collapsible lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British theatre-maker Russell Lucas – whose previous shows have attracted five stars from The Stage and four from The Times and The Scotsman, said: “It's not the popular story we so often hear.

“Openly gay Edward was packed off on the Titanic, destined to be 'corrected' by his American relatives.

“Instead arriving in America, he toured the Vaudeville circuit, recreating the stories (from the Titanic sinking) for a fact-hungry public.

“But Edward didn't want fame – he wanted revenge.

“When everyone was talking about the deaths of millionaires and society figures, few were discussing the people who took the lion's share of the losses that night – the third class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So far I'm finding that the 40+ market is fascinated by this new take.

“It is also appealing to the LGBTQ community, as it's not often discussed that there were gay people on this famous ship.

“Finally, it's drawing in historians and, of course, Titanic enthusiasts.”

The show kicks off a national tour on April 17 at The Civic.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.