Adopt amazing animals at award-winning attraction

Adopt animals at Cannon Hall Farm

A FAMILY-RUN farm in South Yorkshire dedicated to preserving the continuation of some of the world’s most rare breeds is running an adoption programme.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley is an award-winning visitor attraction with a commitment to high quality farm stock.

A spokesperson said: “We currently have two programmes that aim to increase the numbers of two highly at risk animals – Shire horses, which could become extinct within ten years if steps are not taken now, and the Swiss Valais sheep breed, made famous by Shaun the Sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your sponsorship will contribute to the welfare of all our amazing animals on site.

“Animal adoption is the unique gift that keeps on giving, a great birthday present for adults and children alike.

“Whichever you choose, remember: by adopting one animal at Cannon Hall Farm, you’re helping them all.

“We introduced category adoptions rather than individual animals to make sure this could happen – you adopt the whole herd so that there’s plenty of them to see when you visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every year we spend more than £400,000 on feeding our animals on our 190-acre farm.

“Bedding costs another £40,000, heating more than £25,000.

“A vast source of our income comes from the tourism side of the business – but during the pandemic we realised we had to diversify.

“Our adoption programme became so popular that we decided to continue it.

"The money we receive is invested right back into animal care, allowing us to provide the very best for our animals.”

To find out more visit www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk/adopt-an-animal/.