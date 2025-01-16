Adopt amazing animals at award-winning attraction
Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley is an award-winning visitor attraction with a commitment to high quality farm stock.
A spokesperson said: “We currently have two programmes that aim to increase the numbers of two highly at risk animals – Shire horses, which could become extinct within ten years if steps are not taken now, and the Swiss Valais sheep breed, made famous by Shaun the Sheep.
“Your sponsorship will contribute to the welfare of all our amazing animals on site.
“Animal adoption is the unique gift that keeps on giving, a great birthday present for adults and children alike.
“Whichever you choose, remember: by adopting one animal at Cannon Hall Farm, you’re helping them all.
“We introduced category adoptions rather than individual animals to make sure this could happen – you adopt the whole herd so that there’s plenty of them to see when you visit.
“Every year we spend more than £400,000 on feeding our animals on our 190-acre farm.
“Bedding costs another £40,000, heating more than £25,000.
“A vast source of our income comes from the tourism side of the business – but during the pandemic we realised we had to diversify.
“Our adoption programme became so popular that we decided to continue it.
"The money we receive is invested right back into animal care, allowing us to provide the very best for our animals.”
To find out more visit www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk/adopt-an-animal/.
