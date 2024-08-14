Brian Blessed is returning to the Empress Building in Mexborough later this year

ACTING legend and national treasure Brian Blessed is returning to his home town of Mexborough with a show being billed as 'a beacon of inspiration' by the venue.

The TV and film star-turned-mountaineer and raconteur will take to the stage at the Empress Building in October for one final time – a year after his two sold-out shows at the same venue.

In between the two appearances last year, Brian who was born at Montagu Hospital and started as a youngster at Mexborough Theatre Guild, before training at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School – also unveiled a plaque celebrating local theatre director Harry Dobson, the man who set him on the road to stardom.

He 's enjoyed starring roles in TV shows and films including Blackadder, Flash Gordon, and I, Claudius, as well performing in West End shows and in a number of Shakespearean roles on both stage and screen.

He also conquered Mount Everest three times and made expeditions through the untamed jungles of Venezuela.

An Empress Building spokesperson said: “This evening is more than a showcase of Brian's illustrious career – it's a beacon of inspiration, a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and the unyielding spirit of adventure.

“It's a chance to witness a legend, a national treasure, as he bids a heartfelt adieu to the stage that has been his world.

“It promises to be an evening of unforgettable memories, an emotional roller-coaster, and a fitting tribute to one of the greatest personalities of our time.”

For tickets to the event on Friday, October 25 visit www.tinyurl.com/EmpressBBlessed.