Academy's comedic love story is right up our street

SYPA will be performing Our House at the Civic.

AFTER receiving rave reviews on sell-out shows including 2023's Everybody's Talking About Jamie and last year's production of Grease (2024), South Yorkshire Performance Academy is currently preparing for their next adventure - 'Our House',The Madness Musical.

Coming to Rotherham Civic Theatre from Tuesday, May 20 until Saturday May 24, there will be nightly shows at 7.15pm, as well as a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

An SYPA spokesperson said: “Based in South Yorkshire, the academy is a fresh approach to youth theatre, fusing the ideas of performance and promoting positive mental health in a practical environment.

“Working with creatives aged ten to 25, we have developed an open, inclusive environment where learning and creating explores core skills that can be taken onto any career choice.

“Our non-profit community group, established in 2017, nurtures every young artist's journey through the arts.

“Each year, SYPA is also generously supported by more than 100 volunteers.”

SYPA’s Our House revolves around the music of the British band Madness, while following the story of London lad Joe Casey.

It’s the night of Joe’s 16th birthday where he takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out for an evening.

However, a spontaneous moment forces Joe to face a tough decision – an honest path or a life of crime.

The comedic love story features the songs that have made Madness one of the most popular bands of the last 40 years, including hits Our House, My Girl, Baggy Trousers, Driving in My Car, Wings of a Dove, House of Fun, and It Must Be Love

Artistic director, Danyl James said: "Rehearsals are going amazingly well!

“This show is a volcanic eruption of energy with characters you fall in love with.

“It's going to be a great night out filled with high-energy choreography to songs we love – this show is not to be missed.

“Regardless of whether you are a Madness fan, the story really does transport you into another reality.”

To book tickets call the Rotherham Civic Theatre box office on 01709 823 621 (Monday to Saturday 10am-2pm) or visit in person.

Alternatively, book online via the website at: www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.