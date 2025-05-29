Academy head's pride at dancers' 'fabulous' show

ENTRANCING: Maccio's Dance Academy who performed 'Dancing Through Life' at the Rotherham Civic Theatre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

FROM Wicked to Willy Wonka – a local dance studio performed three nights of its latest “fabulous” show at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maccio’s Dance Academy 2025 production Dancing Through Life featured numbers from a variety of musicals including Bugsy Malone, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray and many more.

Previous shows by the academy include 2023’s The Circle of Dance with songs from the likes of Annie, Chicago, Frozen and The Lion King providing the soundtrack, while last year’s focus was The Greatest Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Joanne Maccio said: “Our 2025 show Dancing Through Life was fabulous.

“We performed three nights with fantastic choreography.

“All our students did the school proud.

“We have had multiple reviews and feedback from parents, other dance schools and members of the public - all were extremely positive and impressed with the talent of our students and the performance they gave across all three nights.

“Comments included: ‘You have outdone yourselves again!’

“We are delighted that the audience enjoyed our shows and it just shows that work hard and determination pays off.

“We are now back working hard towards our annual exams that our students will take towards the end of this year, as well as already working on our show for early 2026!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy, which specialises in ballet, tap, lyrical and musical theatre, is also working behind the scenes to complete its new dance studio following as move Bridge Court on Greasbrough Road.

“We took possession of the keys earlier this month,” said Joanne, “and already work is underway. We are staying within Rotherham town so the school is still easily accessible for everyone.

“The new academy is two storeys with two large dance studios, kitted out with professional flooring, barres and mirrors, dressing rooms and reception area.

“It’s also located in a gated compound with dedicated parking – we can’t wait to show our students!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be hosting an open day in June to welcome our students, parents and new students.”

The academy welcomes new students – from children aged from three to adults – all year round.

Call 07530 186861 for more information.