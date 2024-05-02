'A rollicking spoof of a comedy' is coming to South Yorkshire
Written by BAFTA winners Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, and directed by Mark Bell, director of the original 'Cluedo' and 'The Play That Goes Wrong', 'Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter 'comes to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, May 18.
Described as a “rollicking spoof of a comedy for all ages”, the cast includes West End and TV star Jason Durr and 'Strictly Come Dancing' champion Ellie Leach.
Book tickets by calling 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.