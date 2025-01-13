A really Wilde show coming to the Civic

Marty Wilde

ONE of the only original rock ‘n’ roll pioneers still performing today is bringing his latest show to Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Marty Wilde began his career in 1957 and was one of the first British singers to play a leading part in the early formative and ground-breaking ‘Rock ’n’ roll years’.

Now a legendary figure in music, he is officially celebrating eight decades as a hit recording artist and also as a songwriter, having penned hits for the likes of Status Quo, Tom Jones, and Lulu.

His own many chart hits include 'Teenager In Love', 'Sea Of Love', 'Rubber Ball' and 'Jezebel'.

The singer, who will be performing at Rotherham Civic with his group The WildCats, was previously awarded an MBE by the Queen for services to music and in 2019 made a welcome return to the British music charts with his top ten hits CD, Dreamboats and Petticoats presents The Very Best Of Marty Wilde.

In December 2020 he wrote, recorded and produced his first-ever Christmas double A-sided single 'Christmas Fantasia/Christmas All Over The World' with his daughters, fellow singers Kim and Roxanne Wilde.

On his 85th birthday in April 2024, Marty was number one in the Heritage Charts with his (then) new single 'Two Eyes Streaming'.

Its follow-up 'Rise' also charted in the top ten and he continues to tour ,write, and record, with a new album due out later this year.

Tickets to the Rotherham show, on Thursday, March March 27, cost £30.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.