Michael Maloney as Hercule Poirot - photo credit Jay Brooks

AGATHA Christie classic 'Murder On The Orient Express' is coming to South Yorkshire as part of a national tour of UK and Ireland.

Agatha Christie Ltd and Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the classic production to the stage in a tour which begins this September and ends next May.

Michael Maloney is famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in Lucy Bailey’s new production.

His film and television work includes 'Belfast', 'Iron Lady', and 'The Crown' and he has appeared on stage in the West End and for the RSC.

Michael said: “I am very excited and honoured to be joining a long line of extraordinary actors who have taken on the role of Hercule Poirot and hope I can be so, too.

“To work with such a talented director as Lucy Bailey and with top producers Fiery Angel is a gift and a privilege.”

The show is at Sheffield Lyceum between February 4-8, 2025.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.