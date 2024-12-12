The House and Light Trail runs Thursdays to Sundays - photo by James Mulkeen.

A TRIP to Wentworth Woodhouse always seems right at this time of year.

The old house, the lights, the decorations, the nip in the air and, if you’re lucky, a little dusting of snow add to the festive feel.

The place has been decked up inside and out again this year for its Christmas House and Light Trail, dubbed ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

The Beddows family squeezed in this year’s trip just before Storm Darragh arrived and we were glad we did.

Based on the classic poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, you can follow a lovely, visitor-led experience through the State Rooms complete with Christmas trees, a magical sleigh and lots of twinkling lights.

Once you’ve done that (make sure you’re wrapped up) you have the option to stride out into the outdoors for the light trail at an extra charge.

This year it is in the West Front Gardens rather than in Acer Wood and is none the worse for it.

The windy paths take you past objects inspired by the traditional poem.

There’s illuminated owls, toadstools, bumble bees and cute little houses.

There are also some open fires to warm your hands on.

Making our way back towards the house, it is bathed in colour.

You can then grab a bite to eat and a cuppa before heading for home with a Christmassy glow.

The House and Light Trail runs Thursdays to Sundays, 4pm-8pm.

There’s a last entry at 7pm but I’d recommend arriving earlier. This is not a visit to be rushed.

Last day is Sunday, December 29.

To book visit www.tinyurl.com/WentWoodXmas or call 01226 351161.