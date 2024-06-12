A 'joyous girl power romp' is coming to Rotherham Civic
GB Creative Productions' Matilda Junior will run at the theatre between Tuesday, June 18 and Saturday June 22.
Describing it as “a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination,” a spokesperson for Rotherham Civic added: “This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the 'revolting children' who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.
“Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.
“Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR is a joyous girl power romp.
“Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.”
Tickets cost £17/£15 concessions.
Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.