A 'joyous girl power romp' is coming to Rotherham Civic

By Jill Theobald
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:57 BST
Matilda Junior will be at Rotherham CivicMatilda Junior will be at Rotherham Civic
Matilda Junior will be at Rotherham Civic
THE musical story of a girl with an “extraordinary imagination” will be at Rotherham Civic this month.

GB Creative Productions' Matilda Junior will run at the theatre between Tuesday, June 18 and Saturday June 22.

Describing it as “a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination,” a spokesperson for Rotherham Civic added: “This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the 'revolting children' who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

“Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR is a joyous girl power romp.

“Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.”

Tickets cost £17/£15 concessions.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.