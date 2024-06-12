Matilda Junior will be at Rotherham Civic

THE musical story of a girl with an “extraordinary imagination” will be at Rotherham Civic this month.

GB Creative Productions' Matilda Junior will run at the theatre between Tuesday, June 18 and Saturday June 22.

Describing it as “a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination,” a spokesperson for Rotherham Civic added: “This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the 'revolting children' who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

“Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

“Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR is a joyous girl power romp.

“Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.”

Tickets cost £17/£15 concessions.