A 'joyful story of love, hope and community' coming to the stage
By arrangement with Nick Hern Books Limited, London, Wombwell Thespians will present It’s A Wonderful Life! at the Playhouse Theatre on Park Street, Wombwell from October 16–18.
Christmas Eve, 1946, Bedford Falls.
Down-on-his-luck banker, George Bailey, feels life has passed him by and he is at the end of his tether.
But when George’s guardian angel pays him a visit, he is amazed to discover what life in his beloved town would be like without him.
Maybe it’s a wonderful life after all?
Jeff Tiler, Wombwell Thespians ADS producer/director said: “Based on the famous and critically acclaimed classic film directed by Frank Capra, Mary Elliott Nelson’s adaptation is a joyful story of love, hope and community to charm and delight audiences at any time of the year.”
Tickets cost £10 and are available on the door or book online at www.tinyurl.com/WThespsIAWL.
