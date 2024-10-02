A 'joyful story of love, hope and community' coming to the stage

By Jill Theobald
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:36 BST
Wombwell Thespians' latest production will be at the Playhouse this month
“A JOYFUL story of love, hope and community” is coming to the stage with an amateur dramatics society's latest performance.

y arrangement with Nick Hern Books Limited, London, Wombwell Thespians will present It’s A Wonderful Life! a the Playhouse Theatre on Park Street, Wombwell from October 16–18.

Christmas Eve, 1946, Bedford Falls.

Down-on-his-luck banker, George Bailey, feels life has passed him by and he is at the end of his tether.

But when George’s guardian angel pays him a visit, he is amazed to discover what life in his beloved town would be like without him.

Maybe it’s a wonderful life after all?

Jeff Tiler, Wombwell Thespians ADS producer/director said: “Based on the famous and critically acclaimed classic film directed by Frank Capra, Mary Elliott Nelson’s adaptation is a joyful story of love, hope and community to charm and delight audiences at any time of the year.”

Tickets cost £10 and are available on the door or book online at www.tinyurl.com/WThespsIAWL.

