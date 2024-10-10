Members of The Phoenix Players in rehearsal for their forthcoming production of The Good Life, on at the Civic Theatre - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A “TIMELY” adaptation of a much-loved BBC sitcom is coming to Rotherham Civic.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham theatre group The Phoenix Players' stage version of ‘The Good Life’ will be timely as the TV show would be celebrating 50 years since first airing.

When middle-class suburban couple Tom and Barbara Good swap the rat race for an alternative, way of living, they set about turning their home in Surbiton into a model of self-sufficiency – growing their own fruit and veg, keeping livestock in the garden and even generating their own electricity from manure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the good life for them – but not for neighbours, snooty but well-meaning Margo and her down-to-earth husband Jerry Leadbetter, desperately trying to maintain the status quo.

Members of The Phoenix Players in rehearsal for their forthcoming production of The Good Life - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Director Neil Mather said: “Way ahead of its time regarding sustainability, the show resonates more now than 1974 when the idea of self-sufficiency must have seemed utterly bonkers!

“Putting such a well-known show to stage is always a gamble as the characters are so well-known. “However, with plenty of past experience on TV adaptations, I think we have put a great evening’s entertainment on the stage.

“Rehearsals have been a joy, and with a fantastic cast it has made my job much easier – especially as it is one of the most complex scripts we have tackled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the favourites are there, along with a host of barmy supporting characters, and do keep an eye out for Geraldine the goat!”

Members of The Phoenix Players in rehearsal for their forthcoming production of The Good Life, on at the Civic - photo by Kerrie Beddows

The Good Life is at the Civic from Monday October 14-Friday 18 at 7.15pm.

Tickets are £9.50.

Call 01709 823621 or visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.