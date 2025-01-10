A 'fusion of dance, theatre and sports' to enjoy a South Yorkshire run
Created by artist Jenni Jackson, Endurance examines how we ‘endure’, why we ‘endure’ and how women can use their innate inclination towards endurance, to tip the balance of power.
Exploring colonial legacies through the world of the Bolivian/Aymaran warrior Bartolina Sisa and modern-day women who are out-performing men at ultra marathon running, Jenni wants to know how we carry on when things get really hard.
Jenni Jackson is a performer, theatre-maker, and movement director based in Manchester whose work examines what women and girls are allowed to do with their bodies, her relationship to the UK, and the duality of living between cultures and races.
The show will be at The Playhouse in Sheffield on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1.
For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
