A 'fusion of dance, theatre and sports' to enjoy a South Yorkshire run

Jenni Jackson presents Endurance.

A SHOW which enjoyed a sell-out run at international performing arts festival PuSh in 2021 and acclaimed production at Battersea Arts Centre is coming to South Yorkshire.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by artist Jenni Jackson, Endurance examines how we ‘endure’, why we ‘endure’ and how women can use their innate inclination towards endurance, to tip the balance of power.

Exploring colonial legacies through the world of the Bolivian/Aymaran warrior Bartolina Sisa and modern-day women who are out-performing men at ultra marathon running, Jenni wants to know how we carry on when things get really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenni Jackson is a performer, theatre-maker, and movement director based in Manchester whose work examines what women and girls are allowed to do with their bodies, her relationship to the UK, and the duality of living between cultures and races.

The show will be at The Playhouse in Sheffield on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.