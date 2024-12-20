Colin Ryan (Seymour) in Little Shop of Horrors. Photo Manuel Harlan

REVIEW: Little Shop of Horrors Sheffield Crucible Until January 18, 2025

SHEFFIELD Theatres are staging something a little different for their Christmas musical this year, with Little Shop of Horrors, a comedy rock ‘n’ roll musical with sci-fi edge.

Seymour is a nerdy young man working in a flower shop who unknowingly nurtures a tiny cutting which turns out to be a man-eating plant intent on world domination.

In an attempt to impress the girl of his dreams, Seymour feeds various people who stand in his way to the plant, causing it to grow, but what could possibly go wrong?

The show is not as sinister as it sounds and is a colourful, jolly and humour-filled production with its tongue very firmly planted in its cheek.

This production has a tremendous cast.

Colin Ryan brings a tender nerdiness to the role of Seymour, whilst Georgina Onuorah as Audrey sings with a beautiful voice, especially on Somewhere That’s Green which infuses the song with genuine emotion.

Wilf Scolding excels as Orin Scrivello, a sadistic and generally unpleasant dentist, balancing the confidence, narcissism and unpleasantness of the character to perfection.

However, it is Sam Buttery (known for TV’s ‘The Voice’) who really stands out from the cast, as she absolutely revels in her role as Audrey II, with her performance being pure pantomime camp, wonderfully over the top and with her singing voice being extraordinary.

The musical numbers are delightful and there are plenty of songs throughout the show.

The two main numbers, Somewhere That’s Green and Suddenly Seymour are incredibly well performed.

Be A Dentist is tremendous fun and done with such aplomb and enthusiasm that it is impossible not be caught up in it, while Mushnik And Son builds into a full-on Argentine tango-fuelled affair.

There are so many great songs in this show and their top-tapping infectiousness still appeal over 40 years after they were written.

The show is given a fresh, modern update, and there is a lot to enjoy.

The production is a bold one overall, and there is credit to be given for staging something very different to the more traditional musicals you get at this time of year.