80s romance 'An Officer And a Gentleman' soars into Sheffield
An Officer and a Gentleman the Musical – based on the award-winning 80s movie – is to soar into Sheffield Lyceum from Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22.
Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, and Blondie, the timeless story of love, courage, and redemption follows Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own.
Book tickets by calling 0114 249 6000, or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
