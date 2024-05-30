80s romance 'An Officer And a Gentleman' soars into Sheffield

By Jill Theobald
Published 30th May 2024, 09:23 BST
Georgia Lennon as Paula - photo credit Marc BrennerGeorgia Lennon as Paula - photo credit Marc Brenner
An Officer and a Gentleman the Musical – based on the award-winning 80s movie – is to soar into Sheffield Lyceum from Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22.

Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, and Blondie, the timeless story of love, courage, and redemption follows Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own.

