Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Masked Singer’s Christmas special is on ITV tonight 🕵️‍♂️

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masked Singer has a Christmas special on tonight.

ITV show will feature four celebrities in disguises.

The outfits will be festive themed.

ITV’s hit competition The Masked Singer is back for a Christmas special. The panel - and viewers at home - will attempt to identify four celebrities in festive costumes.

The holiday special will boast some extremely famous faces attempting to work out who the Masked Singers are. It comes ahead of the start of the new series in early 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Christmas special also aired last year and was won by Ainsley Harriott. However this year it does not air on Christmas Day.

What time is The Masked Singer on this Christmas?

The Masked Singer has a Christmas special in 2024. | Bandicoot Television

The festive special will air on ITV today (Boxing Day, December 26). It is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and it will run until approximately 9pm.

Who is on the celebrity panel?

ITV has rustled up a real star-studded line-up for the festive episode of The Masked Singer. It incudes regular host Joel Dommett alongside Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will attempt to work out the identity of the four celebs under the festive costumes. The stars will be dressed as Star, Nutcracker, Christmas Cracker and Turkey.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].