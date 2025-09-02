GBBO fans already have an early favourite - see who has caught the eye 👀

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off has started its brand new series.

Paul and Prue have welcomed 12 new bakers into the tent.

But already the amateurs have caught the eye of viewers.

The weather might have started to feel more autumnal all of a sudden, but the Great British Bake Off is here to keep you cosy. Channel 4 has surprised fans by bringing the show back earlier than usual this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode started on Channel 4 tonight (September 2), and already some of the bakers have caught the eye of viewers. Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV?

The Great British Bake Off class of 2025 has been revealed ahead of the show's 16th series premiere. | Channel 4

Channel 4 has brought back GBBO earlier than it usually does. The previous seasons this decade have all started towards the end of September.

However, fortunately, Bake Off is in a very familiar spot on the TV schedule. Episodes are being broadcast on Tuesday evenings, starting with the first one tonight (September 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show continues to run for approximately 90 minutes each week, including adverts. There will be 10 episodes in total, so expect it to run through to November - barring any changes.

GBBO will be on next Tuesday (September 9) at the same time of 8pm.

Bake Off fans label series 16 baker ‘immediate icon’

It might be week one, with the bakers taking on cakes, but that hasn’t stopped fans from coming to some snap judgments. They quickly took to social media to react to the latest cast of the show.

One wrote: “Important notice: This is an Iain stan account until further notice. #GBBO.” While a fan echoed: “Aaron naming his bake after a Beyoncé song?! A king.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Immediately Ian is my favourite!… if only for his mullet!! Go on Ian!!

A person added: “Bake Off is back and I cheered!” While one suggested: “Imagine they started accepting applications from the public to taste test the bakes.”

Another wrote: “Can’t wait to get emotionally attached to the contestants #GBBO.” Jessika quickly caught some viewers attention with her drag alter-ego with one labelling her an “immediate icon”.

The fan favourite last year was Dylan, who made it all the way to the final.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.