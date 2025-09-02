Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for The Great British Bake Off tonight 😍🍰

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off’s newest season will start tonight!

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their eyes over 12 new bakers.

But what time will the show be on TV this evening?

Channel 4 is preparing to take a brand new series of The Great British Bake Off out of the oven. The latest batch of amateur bakers are about to head into the famous tent.

One of the latest contestants is aiming to make history on the long-running cooking show this season. She wants to secure a “show first” - find out more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers have also been reminded how they can watch classic episodes of Bake Off, before the latest season begins. It includes the season from last year, with fan favourite Dylan.

But when exactly will the latest season of GBBO be on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Great British Bake Off on TV?

Noel Fielding has confirmed he will be co-host Bake Off in 2025 | Channel 4

The brand new season of Bake Off will start tonight (September 2). It is a bit earlier than in recent years, when it has been taken out of the oven by Channel 4 in the latter end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bake Off will once again be broadcast weekly on Tuesday nights with series 16 expected to have ten episodes in total. It will be on our screens through to November.

The Great British Bake Off will start at 8pm tonight on Channel 4. The episode is due to run for 90 minutes, including ad-breaks, and will finish at approximately 9.30pm.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off?

Since series eight, Channel 4 has been the home of the beloved cooking show. The first seven seasons were broadcast by BBC, before it jumped across to its current home.

This year’s edition - series 16 - will be broadcast on Channel 4 once again. It can be watched live on TV as well as via its on demand platform of the same name (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans in America, The Great British Baking Show (as it is called) will release episodes on Fridays on Netflix. The first episode will be available from September 5.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here