The final of the latest season of The Fortune Hotel is just a few hours away. ITV will soon be crowning the winners and it is bound to be a dramatic conclusion.

Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the series and three couples are left with a chance to win the show. See why they will get less than the expected prize of £250,000 after a devilish twist.

ITV switched-up the schedule for the show this week, with it pushed-out of its usual Wednesday night slot. It means that the series two finale is taking place tonight (August 29), a Friday.

The Fortune Hotel’s final will start at 9pm this evening and it will be live on both ITV1 and STV, depending on which part of the UK you live it. It can also be watched on ITVX/ STV Player.

But which pairs have made it all the way to the final? Here’s all you need to know.

Host: Stephen Mangan Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise.

Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals.

Briony & Chelsey - eliminated Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel.

Atholl & John - eliminated Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2.