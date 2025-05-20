The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School will be broadcast by ITV tonight (May 20) 📺

ITV is shining a light on The British Blood Scandal.

Poisoned at School is set to premiere on TV.

But what time will it be on - and what to expect?

A new documentary about the “worst medical disaster in NHS history” is set to air on TV this evening. Following survivors of the “hushed-up” scandal, it will detail their battle for the truth and justice.

The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School is set to be broadcast by ITV and STV in the coming hours. It will reveal the true stories of the students at Lord Mayor Treloar College, many of whom were left with Hepatitis and HIV.

But how can you watch the documentary - and what to expect from it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The British Blood Scandal on TV?

The documentary is set to start at 9pm this evening (May 20), the broadcaster has confirmed. It will air on ITV1/ STV and will run for approximately an hour, including adverts.

The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School. (L-R) Gary Webster, Steve Nicholls, Richard Warwick and Adrain Goodyear at Treloar's school. | ITV

Is The British Blood Scandal a true story?

The documentary recounts the experiences of a group of men, now in their 50s, who have returned to Lord Mayor Treloar College decades after attending the boarding school in the hopes of having a ‘normal childhood’ as haemophiliac children. However instead they became victims of medical research at an NHS medical centre based at the college, and blood products which left many of them with Hepatitis and HIV.

They recall how, in the late 1970s, an NHS haemophiliac unit was opened at the college, which meant they and their friends could rapidly receive a revolutionary treatment – Factor VIII – on site. The pupils and their parents thought Factor Concentrates were a miracle cure, but they later discovered they were a death sentence for many and led to the co-infection of around 1,250 haemophiliacs nationwide with HIV and Hepatitis C, and another 2,400 to 5,000 people developing Hepatitis C on its own.

Steve Nicholls said: “I feel like we were groomed to conform, we were given all these fantastic opportunities, that’s what we’d focus on. We’d love to play for six or eight hours a day, go sailing, go fishing, come back and hold our arm out for half an hour to have an injection, it was a trade-off and it was the norm most days. We’re not talking about having an injection every fortnight, it was most days.”

Gary Webster added: “If you did miss it, sick bay would then report it to your housemaster and you got punished.”

Of the 122 haemophiliacs who attended Treloar’s in the 1970s and 1980s, only around 30 are still alive today. The men have spent decades fighting for truth and justice and the film follows their journey leading up to the final report of the public inquiry, where they hope for long-awaited recognition of the truth.

Treloar’s said: “We sincerely apologise to our former students and their families who were so devastatingly infected and affected by the infected blood scandal. The treatment by clinicians of pupils at Treloar’s in the 1970s and 1980s was unethical and wrong.”

ITV is also working on a dramatic series based on the infected blood scandal. Deadline reported last year that BAFTA-winning scribe Peter Moffat is penning the series.

