Taskmaster is back with another series on Channel 4.

Greg Davies and little Alex Horne will be welcoming a new batch of contestants.

But how can you watch the newest season?

It is time for another group of comedy legends to enter the Taskmaster’s den. The beloved comedy show is about to return for a brand new season.

Channel 4 will be starting the latest series and Greg Davies is back, accompanied by Little Alex Horne as always. The previous edition ran through the late spring and summer but it is already back for more.

But what can you expect and when are the new episodes out? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Taskmaster series 20 start?

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4

The hit comedy show is set to return for a fresh batch of episodes this evening (September 11). It will air weekly on Channel 4 in the UK once more, with one episode each Thursday night.

Taskmaster’s return comes just over two months after the previous season came to an end. Fans are truly being treated in 2025.

What time is Taskmaster on TV?

The show will be airing on Thursday nights on Channel 4 from today (September 11). It will have 10 episodes and is expected to run through to mid-November.

It is due to start at 9pm on Thursdays, including tonight, and the episodes will run for approximately an hour with adverts.

The preview for the first episode of series 20, via Radio Times , reads: “They'll be facing all manner of tasks, beginning with challenges involving codes, gym balls and disgusting noises, to test their daring, dexterity and dignity under pressure - and to also make them look just a little bit silly too.”

How to watch Taskmaster?

For those who live in the UK, Taskmaster will be broadcast by Channel 4. It will be on the terrestrial TV channel and its HD equivalent.

It will also be available to watch live and on demand via the broadcaster’s self-titled streaming platform (formerly All4/ 4oD). Previous seasons are also available to catch up on as well.

If you live outside Britain, episodes will be made available to watch on YouTube after they have been broadcast in its native country. However in a major change, series 20 episodes will be available an hour after they originally air in the UK - instead of a day later.

Who is in the cast of Taskmaster series 20?

The show will feature the following comedians and actors this time out: Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Greg Davies is back of course and will be joined once more by little Alex Horne. They will be setting the challenges and picking the winners.

