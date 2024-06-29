Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grammy award winner SZA closes out this year’s Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury 2024 draws to an end on Sunday, with SZA closing out the festival on the Pyramid Stage.

The Grammy-award-winning artist is part of a double bill of big names on the main stage.

Country-pop icon Shania Twain is set to perform tomorrow as part of the “Legends” set held annually

But what could SZA perform during her headline set, and will the weather be kind for one more evening?

Good morning campers - or those watching Glastonbury 2024 from the comfort of your own home.

With the first of this year’s three headliners having wowed audiences in the form of Dua Lipa on the Pyramid Stage, there are still two more big names set to perform the Pyramid Stage before the festival concludes; Coldplay, who are performing this evening, and Sunday’s headliner SZA.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the St. Louis, Missouri-born singer, who not only has written songs for the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna but forged her career as a performer. She’s already a record holder since dropping her debut album, “Ctrl,” in 2007, becoming the second longest-charting R&B album by a female artist on the Billboard 200.

Grammy-award-winner SZA is set to close out the Pyramid Stage on Sunday as Glastonbury Festival 2024 draws to a close (Credit: Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

That’s on top of her trophy haul at the 2023 Grammy’s, where her album “SOS” won Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song (“Snooze”) and alongside Phoebe Bridgers the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Ghost in the Machine.”

So will SZA be performing any of her Grammy-award-winning songs by chance, or is this a chance for the artist known to her family and friends as Solána Imani Rowe to perform new material ahead of her next album?

Here’s a look at what her setlist at Glastonbury 2024 could look like, the all-important weather forecast and how to watch SZA’s set from the comfort of your own home, should you have missed out on tickets to this year’s festival.

What time is SZA performing at Glastonbury 2024?

SZA takes to the Pyramid Stage at 10pm on Sunday (June 30 2024), with her set expected to last 100 minutes (1 hour 40 minutes).

What’s the weather forecast for SZA’s performance at Glastonbury 2024?

The Met Office forecast looks to show a clear night to close out this year’s festival, with the temperature at a high of 15°C and a humidity level of 76%. Expect sunny intervals in the first half of the day, however.

Forecast for June 30 2024 at Worthy Farm, Glastonbury

7:00am: Overcast (14°C with a humidity level of 87%)

10:00am: Cloudy (17°C with a humidity level of 74%)

1:00pm: Sunny intervals (19°C with a humidity level of 63%)

4:00pm Sunny (19°C with a humidity level of 60%)

7:00pm: Sunny (18°C with a humidity level of 64%)

10:00pm: Clear (15°C with a humidity level of 75%)

00:00am: Clear (13°C with a humidity level of 84%)

Can I watch SZA’s performance online or on TV?

SZA’s performance will be screened live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10pm on Sunday, with repeat screenings available on demand through iPlayer after the broadcast.

For those outside the United Kingdom though, there is the opportunity to watch the performance and many more through Glastonbury’s YouTube channel and BBC Music’s dedicated YouTube channel.

What could SZA perform during her headline set at Glastonbury 2024?

It could be very much what SZA performed at her last festival appearance at ​​Summerfest in June 2024. At that festival show, the superstar performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

Seek & Destroy

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Ghost in the Machine

Blind

Shirt

All the Stars (Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Low

Supermodel / Special

Open Arms

Nobody Gets Me

Saturn

Normal Girl

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)

Snooze

I Hate U

Kill Bill

The Weekend

Rich Baby Daddy (Drake cover)

Good Days

20 Something