It is Halloween Week on Strictly Come Dancing.

The celebs will be hoping for treats and not tricks on the scoreboard.

But who is top of the leaderboard in week 6?

Something wicked this way comes! It is Halloween Week on Strictly Come Dancing and it promises to be frightfully good.

The stars will be taking on some spooky themed dances over the next couple of hours. Once again, the esteemed judging panel will be casting their eyes over the performances.

Just ten couples are left in the competition and one has emerged as an ‘odds on’ favourite. Remind yourself who the professional dancers are this season.

What are the dances in Strictly week 6?

Halloween week will see the stars take on everything from the Samba to the American Smooth and Paso Doble. The full list is as follows:

Alex and Johannes - Salsa to Horny by Hot 'n' Juicy, Mousse T.

Amber and Nikita - Viennese Waltz to I See Red by Everybody Loves an Outlaw

Balvinder and Julian - Samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister

Ellie and Vito - Tango to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

George and Alexis - Cha Cha Cha to Apple by Charli XCX

Harry and Karen - American Smooth to Mystical Magical by Benson Boone

Karen and Carlos - Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

La Voix and Aljaž - Paso Doble to Beethoven's 5th

Lewis and Katya - Couple's Choice to Creep by Radiohead

Vicky and Kai - American Smooth to Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler

Full Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week 6

The judges will be handing out their scores after the celebrities and their professional dancers have performed their routines. The couples are rated on a scale of 1-10.

We will update this article with the scores throughout the evening.

Lewis and Katya - 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Karen and Carlos - 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)

La Voix and Aljaž - 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Alex and Johannes - 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Amber and Nikita - 35 - (9, 9, 8, 9)

Vicky and Kai - 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

George and Alexis - 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Balvinder and Julian - 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Ellie and Vito - 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Harry and Karen - 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Who are the Strictly judges this year?

The panel has four judges once again for this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing. It is made up of: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

In a twist compared to previous years, the casting vote in the dance-off will not only go to the head judge. Instead, it will be passed around the judging panel week-by-week.

Shirley Ballas said: “It’s a true honour to be asked to return each year to a show that means so much to the nation. I get a front row seat to the best show on television, I mean who wouldn’t want that?

“I’m forever grateful and so very excited to see our brand-new celebrities take to the Ballroom.”

Motsi Mabuse added: “The energy, the glitter, the passion – it’s contagious. Sitting on that panel is a huge honour because you’re part of people’s Saturday night joy, and that never gets old.”

Anton Du Beke echoed: “I love it just as much now as I've always loved it. I get giddy with excitement every time I know we're about to start again.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Every year still manages to surprise me. People often ask if I ever get bored and I say no! Each year brings a completely new cast and that’s the beauty of Strictly.”

This year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing will be the last with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on hosting duties. They are set to leave after series 23 - although they will still be around for this year’s Christmas special.

