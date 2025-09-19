Strictly Come Dancing is about to waltz back onto our screens for another season. The iconic show will return in just over 24 hours time for the series 23 launch episode.
The professional dancers who will be taking part in the 2025 edition have been confirmed. It includes two new faces to get familiar with.
See when the first live show will take place - and why it isn’t this weekend. Plus learn about the major change to voting for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing begins.
Before the show begins the odds have been issued and Oddschecker has named an early favourite. Find out who it is!
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.