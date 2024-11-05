Don’t get left out! 🎶

Spotify Wrapped is just around the corner - and like a child waiting for Santa Claus to arrive, you might be trying to count down the days. The streaming giant is keeping the launch date underwraps for now, although we have dived into the history books to see if we can figure it out.

But as the date draws ever nearer, you might be worried about the chance you could miss your Wrapped. Or if this is your first year using Spotify, how to find it.

Fortunately, the streaming giant makes it super easy and convenient to locate Spotify Wrapped - once it has launched of course. You will barely have to worry about it - but to ease your mind, we’ve detailed how you can find your round-up this year.

Here’s all you need to know:

How to find your Spotify Wrapped?

When the 2024 version of Spotify Wrapped drops, it will be super easy and convenient to find. All you will have to do is open up the app on your device of choice - be that phone, tablet or other - and you will get a pop up message letting you access it.

However if you accidentally dismiss it - don’t worry you can still find it. You can try closing the app and opening it again to see if it shows up again, or alternatively you can go to the Spotify website here and you should be able to see your Wrapped - once it has launched.

When is Spotify Wrapped released?

The exact date remains under wraps - so we cannot say for sure. However I did take some time analysing previous release dates to see what I could find out - read the full story here.

But my research found that Spotify Wrapped usually releases on a Wednesday - typically on the week that is the last of November/ first of December. In 2023 it dropped on Wednesday November 29 - and in 2022 it launched on Wednesday November 30.

Can you see old Spotify Wrapped?

You can find the top songs from previous years by searching Wrapped inside the Spotify app. It will bring up your old playlists stretching back as 2016 - depending on how long you have used it for.

Unfortunately there is no way to see your previous Wrapped statistics - beyond seeing your top songs playlists for prior years. But you will not be able to see top genres, top artists and other statistics for recent years.

If you want to be able to check back on your Spotify Wrapped stats in future, it might be worth taking screenshots once the 2024 version drops. That way you can look back at them this time next year for comparison.

The exact way to take screenshots will depend on the phone/ device you access Spotify from. If you are unsure, take a moment to look up a guide online.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped - got any predictions on who will top the global charts? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].