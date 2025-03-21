Is Snow White on Disney Plus? Rachel Zegler film release details - and if it is on streaming
- Snow White is Disney’s latest live action remake of an animated classic.
- Rachel Zegler plays the titular princess - while Gal Gadot is the evil queen.
- Film is arriving in cinemas - but is it on streaming yet?
Disney’s live action remake of Snow White has finally arrived in cinemas. However if you can’t make a trip to the cinema, you might be wondering if it is available at home.
Rachel Zegler stars as the titular Disney princess in the 2025 movie. It is the latest live action remake - following the likes of Cinderella, Aladdin and the Little Mermaid.
Originally due for release in 2024, Snow White was pushed back to this year because of the Hollywood strikes. But is it out exclusively in cinemas - or can you watch it on streaming?
Is Snow White 2025 out on Disney Plus?
The latest Disney live action remake is taking on the beloved animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The 1937 film was Walt Disney’s first feature length movie and was based on the fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm in the 19th century.
Rachel Zegler plays Snow White in the 2025 adaptation, with Gal Gadot being the Evil Queen. It is being released in cinemas today (March 21).
The movie is not available on Disney Plus yet - as it is currently exclusively in cinemas. It will come to streaming in the near future.
But the classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is available on streaming. So you can re-watch that while you wait for the newer version to arrive.
When will Snow White be on Disney Plus?
Disney has not yet announced a streaming date for Snow White, but you can expect it will take a few months to arrive. It took Moana 2 nearly four months to arrive on Disney Plus, while Mufasa is due to hit streaming a bit quicker in just three months.
So you can expect Snow White to arrive on streaming during the summer - based on past releases. Expect an announcement from Disney closer to the time.
Are you planning on watching Snow White in the cinema - or will you wait for it to arrive on streaming? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
